‘Jaat’ box office: Sunny Deol’s actioner racks up over 40 crores

Sunny Deol’s awaited actioner ‘Jaat’ finally hit theatres on April 10. The film marks the smashing return of Deol to the big screen after the blockbuster ‘Gadar 2.’ Since its release, the film has been enjoying a stable run at the box office. In its first four days, the title has racked up over 40 crores with a 43% flux on Sunday.

As per Sacnilk, ‘Jaat’ minted around 9.50 crores net domestically, on its first day. Subsequently, the actioner grossed around 7.00 crores on its second day and 9.75 crores on its third day. On Sunday, the film’s fourth day, the title racked up 14.00 crores. The four-day run brings the total toll to an estimated 40.25 crores of domestic sales net. On Sunday, the film witnessed a 43% increase in its numbers as compared to its Saturday business.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh also took to social media to appreciate the film’s impressive Sunday business. He wrote, “SUPER SUNDAY… #Jaat posted its highest *single-day* collections on Sunday, recovering lost ground and closing its *extended weekend* [Thursday to Sunday] with a total of over ₹40 crore. #Jaat performed strongest at single screens across mass circuits – Sunday’s business was terrific… Major multiplex chains were slow to pick up between Thursday and Saturday; otherwise, the weekend numbers would have been stronger. With Monday being a holiday [#AmbedkarJayanti], #Jaat is expected to maintain its momentum before settling into regular weekday trends from Tuesday onward. #Jaat [Week 1] Thu 9.62 cr, Fri 7 cr, Sat 9.95 cr, Sun 14.05 cr. Total: ₹ 40.62 cr.”

SUPER SUNDAY… #Jaat posted its highest *single-day* collections on Sunday, recovering lost ground and closing its *extended weekend* [Thursday to Sunday] with a total of over ₹40 crore.#Jaat performed strongest at single screens across mass circuits – Sunday’s business was… pic.twitter.com/Nh59R2HS3g — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 14, 2025

Touted to be “the biggest action film of the country,” Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory have co-produced ‘Jaat’. S Thaman has composed the music with cinematography by Rishi Punjabi. Editor Naveen Nooli and art director Avinash Kolla joined the technical team. This action film marks Gopichand Malineni’s debut in Hindi cinema. Alongside Deol, the film also features Randeep Hooda, Saiyami Kher and Regina Cassandra.

