Sunny Deol gushes over Bobby Deol’s performance in ‘Animal’

2023 emerged as a glorious year for the Deol brothers. Sunny Deol’s ‘Gadar 2’ set the box office ablaze, becoming one of the highest-grossing releases of the year. On the other hand, Bobby Deol received widespread acclaim for his role as a mute antagonist in the blockbuster ‘Animal.’ During a recent appearance, Sunny Deol was all praises for his brother Bobby’s performance in the film.

During their interaction at Indian Express’ Screen Live, Sunny praised Bobby’s portrayal of a mute villain with such impact. Sunny iterated that despite not getting the right opportunities all the time, Bobby Deol manages to win people’s hearts with his performances. He said, “He (Bobby) is a personality. He is the good looker and has got everything. It just happens that sometimes you don’t get the opportunity and things don’t come through. He did Aashram and other OTT shows. They were watched by millions of people. So even if people are not watching in cinemas, we are reaching out to people at all the other platforms. ”

He added, “The moment Bobby came over on screen (in Animal), he took over the whole show. He was not like, ‘I am a hero so I can’t play a villain.’ In terms of his screen presence, everybody was like ‘wow’ when they saw him.”

Recently at the Red Sea Film Festival, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that ‘Animal’ is going to be a trilogy. The second film, titled, ‘Animal Park’ will likely go on floors in 2027. Speaking with Deadline, Ranbir said, “He (Sandeep Reddy Vanga, director) just kind of flirted with what he wants to do with the movie. It wants to make it over three parts. The second part is called Animal Park. We have been sharing ideas from the first film itself, and how we want to take this story forward. It is very exciting because now I get to play two characters – the antagonist and the protagonist. It is an extremely exciting project with an extremely original director. I am very excited to be a part of it.”

Meanwhile, Bobby Deol’s last was ‘Kangva.’ Moving ahead, the actor has ‘Daaku Maharaj,’ ‘Houseful 5,’ ‘Alpha,’ and ‘Talapathy 69’ in the pipeline. On the other hand, Sunny Deol’s last was ‘Gadar 2.’ The actor will next star in ‘Lahore 1947, ‘Jatt,’ ‘Border 2,’ and ‘Ramayana.’