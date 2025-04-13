Hema Malini says THIS as Sunny Deol starrer ‘Jaat’ takes over the box office

Sunny Deol is back in action — and Hema Malini reacts to it! The veteran actor’s latest film ‘Jaat’, directed by Gopichand Malineni, landed in theatres on April 10 and has been smashing it at the box office.

Packed with high-octane drama and Deol’s trademark dhai-kilo-ka-haath punches, the film is turning out to be a fan favourite and a commercial hit.

But this victory lap isn’t just Sunny’s alone. His entire family — both halves of it — seems equally elated with the response. It’s a rare sight to see the Deol family, with all its complex branches, come together in celebration, and ‘Jaat’ has managed to do just that.

Hema Malini — the ever-graceful dream girl and Dharmendra’s second wife — shared her thoughts on triumph of Sunny Deol.

Speaking to Instant Bollywood, she said, “I heard it has opened with a bumper number. It is nice to know that people are liking his film. Dharam ji khush hain (Dharmendra is very happy). The film is so good, I believe.”

The happiness doesn’t end there. Esha Deol, Sunny’s half-sister and Hema Malini’s daughter, also couldn’t contain her excitement. “I am so happy,” she said. “It is all his hard work and people’s love for him. I am so happy that the film has opened big and that is how it has to be with him. Always.”

This moment is significant, not just for the success of ‘Jaat’, but for what it represents within the extended Deol family. The Deols have often remained discreet about their family dynamics.

For the uninitiated, Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur in 1954, long before Bollywood knew his name. Together, they have four children — Sunny, Bobby, Vijeeta, and Ajeeta.

Years later, Dharmendra fell in love with Hema Malini, and the two eventually tied the knot as well. They have two daughters, Esha and Ahana.

Despite the complexities of this arrangement, Dharmendra never separated from his first wife, Prakash Kaur.