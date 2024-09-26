Sunny Deol captures heartfelt moments with son Rajveer

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol recently treated his fans to a heartwarming video featuring his son, Rajveer Deol.

The actor took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a clip that perfectly captures the essence of their relationship, accompanied by the heartfelt caption: ‘The day becomes more beautiful when you’re spending it with your son.’

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

The video, shot at an undisclosed hill station, showcases the duo enjoying quality time together, both looking effortlessly stylish in their casual outfits. Sunny, known for his iconic roles in Indian cinema, and Rajveer, who is stepping into the film industry, radiate a warmth that resonates with their followers.

Sunny’s brother, Bobby Deol, joined in on the celebration by posting heart emojis in the comments. Fans also flooded the post with love, showering the pair with heart emojis.

On the professional front, Sunny Deol is making headlines as he wraps up shooting for his upcoming film, ‘Lahore 1947.’ Directed by the esteemed Rajkumar Santoshi, the film has generated considerable buzz since its announcement last October. It features a star-studded cast, including Preity G Zinta and acclaimed actors Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal. Notably, Sunny will also share the screen with his son, Karan Deol, in this much-anticipated project.

In addition to ‘Lahore 1947,’ Sunny is gearing up for the release of ‘Border 2,’ a sequel to his iconic war film. With over four decades in the film industry and a career marked by numerous accolades, including National Film Awards and Filmfare Awards, Sunny Deol remains one of the highest-grossing actors in Indian cinema.