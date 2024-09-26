Jigra trailer OUT: Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina lead in gripping tale

The much-anticipated trailer for Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina’s upcoming film ‘Jigra’ has finally been unveiled. Directed by Vasan Bala, the movie held an exclusive preview of its theatrical trailer for the media on Wednesday, sparking excitement among fans and critics alike.

Alia Bhatt, who plays the lead role, took to social media to share the news with her followers, captioning her post: “All set? #JIGRA THEATRICAL TRAILER OUT NOW! See you in cinemas, 11th October.”

The ‘Jigra’ trailer offers a glimpse into a gripping and emotional story, showcasing Alia Bhatt in an intense and protective role.

Her character, Satya, will go to extreme lengths to protect her brother, bringing a powerful performance that has already created a buzz online. The film is set for a theatrical release on October 11, 2024.

In ‘Jigra’, Alia Bhatt portrays Satya, a woman with a troubled past who has only one person left in her life—her brother, Ankur.

Ankur, played by Vedang Raina, is imprisoned and tortured in a foreign jail, and with no other options left, Satya must take matters into her own hands. The plot revolves around her daring and dangerous mission to break him out of prison and ensure his safety. The trailer hints at intense action sequences, emotional depth, and a sister’s unwavering love and determination.

The supporting cast includes talented actors such as Aditya Nanda, Sobhita Dhulipala, Manoj Pahwa, and Rahul Ravindran. The film’s music, composed by Achint Thakkar, includes a special reimagined version of the classic song ‘Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka’. Originally composed by the legendary R.D. Burman and sung by Kishore Kumar in ‘Haré Rama Haré Krishna’, the recreated version features vocals by Vedang Raina, with additional lyrics by Varun Grover.

Netflix has acquired the streaming rights to ‘Jigra’, so that audiences worldwide will be able to watch the film after theatrical run.