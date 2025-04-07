SS Thaman sets a divine tone with ‘Oh Rama Shri Rama’ for Sunny Deol’s ‘Jaat’

SS Thaman has pulled off a surprising musical switch-up for Sunny Deol’s upcoming film ‘Jaat’, and it’s got everyone talking—not because it’s loud or flashy, but because it’s ‘deeply’ soulful.

The celebrated composer, known for his high-octane, chart-topping tracks, takes a refreshing detour into devotional territory with ‘Oh Rama Shri Rama’, the latest track from ‘Jaat’.

Released just in time for Ram Navami, this isn’t your typical film song. It’s a heartfelt ode to Lord Rama, and it stands out for its spiritual depth, rich texture, and emotional resonance.

Let’s rewind for a second. ‘Jaat’ kicked off its musical journey with ‘Touch Kiya’, an energetic number that screamed mass appeal. But now, SS Thaman changes the pace completely. ‘Oh Rama Shri Rama’ is meditative, grand, and reverent—all rolled into one.

Musically, the track is a lush soundscape. Traditional Indian instruments set the foundation, layered with an expansive chorus and gentle orchestration that swells and soothes in equal measure. You can feel the devotion pouring out of every note, and yet, it still carries the cinematic weight you’d expect from a big-screen moment.

The vocals are a team effort—with Dhanunjay Seepana, Saketh Kommajosyula, Sumanas Kasula, Saatvik G Rao, and Vagdevi Kumara lending their voices. Together, they create a choral atmosphere that feels both grounded and divine. The lyrics, penned by Adviteeya Vojjala and Sruthi Ranjani, are simple yet powerful—staying true to the devotional core while making it accessible to a wide audience.

Then there’s the visual element, which takes the song to another level. The music video captures a majestic Ram Navami procession with Sunny Deol front and center—walking through crowds of chanting devotees, diyas lighting up the scene, and a symbolic bow in hand.

Fans of Thaman have a lot more to look forward to this year. After ‘Jaat’, he’s working on ‘The Raja Saab’ with Prabhas and ‘OG’ starring Pawan Kalyan—both massive projects that are already generating buzz.