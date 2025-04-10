Sunny Deol’s ‘Jaat’ opens up to rave reviews from fans

Sunny Deol’s awaited actioner ‘Jaat’ finally hit theatres today, April 10. The film marks the smashing return of Deol to the big screen after the blockbuster ‘Gadar 2.’ Now, the X (Twitter) reviews are finally in and fans are in awe. Netizens are hailing the film as a power-packed actioner. Moreover, industry stakeholders are also lauding ‘Jaat.’

Trade experts have given ‘Jatt’ a thumbs up and the reception is highly positive. Sumid Kadel took to X and wrote, “#Jaat Interval – Super Entertaining till now. #SunnyDeol of 90’s is back with this film.. no one has presented him like this in last 15 Years.” Taran Adarsh gave the title 3 and a half stars while noting some minor hiccups. He penned, “#SunnyDeol roars again… A full-on mass entertainer, driven by three major strengths: #Sunny’s heroism, seeti-maar dialogues and zabardast action… A mass-friendly package that delivers what it promises. #JaatReview. Director #GopichandhMalineni – known for crafting solid entertainers in #Telugu cinema – presents a rooted, rustic tale loaded with mass-frendly moments… The entire first half rests on the #SorryBol episode – the highlight of the film.”

Advertisement



Following the premiere, writer Amit Joshi wrote “I hardly tweet… I’m compelled today – Just attended the premiere of #Jaat — mind-blowing, paisa vasool, and pure wholesome entertainment! If you’re a fan of Ghayal, Damini, or Ghatak, this one takes it to the next level.

Missed paying my respects to the legendary Dharmendra ji as it was a jam packed show… whom I had the honour to direct in my last film #TeriBatoonMeinAisaUljhaJiya. His mighty son, the original action superstar.” @iamsunnydeol roars on screen — sheer awe and love!”

Fans are also showering the film with love, celebrating the mass appeal of Sunny Deol. Additionally, fans are also lauding the gripping performance of Randeep Hooda. One user wrote, #Jaat – a full-on mass entertainer! Sunny Deol’s action packs a punch, Randeep Hooda shines as the villain. the dialogues and thrills make it paisa vasool. Perfect for single-screen fans! #JaatReview” Another commented, “#OneWordReview. #Jaat: FULL-ON POWER! #SunnyDeol is back with a bang in this mass entertainer! Three big wins: Sunny’s heroism, whistle-worthy dialogues, and smashing action. It’s a fun, crowd-pleasing ride. #JaatReview.”

#Jaat – a full-on mass entertainer! Sunny Deol’s action packs a punch, Randeep Hooda shines as the villain. the dialogues and thrills make it paisa vasool. Perfect for single-screen fans! #JaatReview” pic.twitter.com/EZawi4zdP4 — sanorita (@Bollycrick53877) April 10, 2025

Touted to be “the biggest action film of the country,” Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory have co-produced ‘Jaat’. S Thaman has composed the music for the upcoming film with cinematography by Rishi Punjabi. Editor Naveen Nooli and art director Avinash Kolla joined the technical team working on the project. This action film marks Gopichand Malineni’s debut in Hindi cinema. Alongside Deol, the film also features Randeep Hooda Saiyami Kher and Regina Cassandra.

Also Read: Rajinikanth sends his love to Ajith as ‘Good Bad Ugly’ hits theatres