Sunny and Bobby Deol celebrate mom Prakash Kaur’s birthday

Sunny and Bobby Deol have shared a heartfelt tribute to their mother, Prakash Kaur, on her special day. The Deol brothers took to Instagram to mark their mom’s birthday with loving messages and cherished moments.

Sunny Deol posted a touching photo of himself with Prakash Kaur, capturing a warm and joyful moment between them. The image shows the mother and son beaming at the camera, radiating happiness. Sunny’s caption was simple yet meaningful: “Happy Birthday Mama.”

Not to be left out, Bobby Deol also celebrated his mother with a sweet selfie on Instagram. His post, which accompanied a picture of him and Prakash, read: “Happy birthday to my everything, Maa I love you.” The affection and warmth in Bobby’s message clearly reflect the close bond he shares with his mother.

Prakash Kaur, who has been a supportive figure in the Deol family’s life, married veteran actor Dharmendra in 1953, well before Dharmendra’s rise to Bollywood fame. Together, they had two sons, Sunny and Bobby Deol, as well as two daughters, Vijeta and Ajeita. Dharmendra’s career, however, took a turn in the 1980s when he married actress Hema Malini, with whom he has two daughters, Esha and Ahana.

On the professional front, Sunny Deol is currently making headlines with his upcoming film, “Lahore 1947.” Directed by the acclaimed Rajkumar Santoshi, the film boasts a star-studded cast including Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, and Ali Fazal. Sunny will not only star in the film but will also share the screen with his son, Karan Deol, making it a family affair. The film, which was announced last October, promises a gripping storyline and significant roles for its cast.

Sunny is also gearing up for another major project, “Border 2,” a sequel to the beloved war film. Meanwhile, Bobby Deol is set to face off against Suriya in the upcoming movie “Kanguva,” which is eagerly anticipated by fans.