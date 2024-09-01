Kunal Kamra dives into Pondicherry life: From stand-up to farming

Kunal Kamra, a prominent standup comedian known for his sharp wit and political commentary, recently sat down with freelance journalist Faye D’Souza to discuss his life away from the limelight. The conversation revealed much about Kamra’s shift in focus, his new life in Pondicherry, and the evolving landscape of comedy in India.

Kamra’s decision to relocate from bustling Mumbai to serene Pondicherry came about two and a half years ago. Initially driven by a desire to escape the city’s frenetic pace and find new inspiration, Kamra found himself drawn to the quieter, rural life. “The life you lead is the art you create,” he said, reflecting on how his peaceful surroundings have influenced his work.

Kunal Kamra no longer maintains a permanent address in Mumbai, choosing instead to live out of Pondicherry. This change, he says, has made him more efficient and focused. “I used to procrastinate a lot in Mumbai. Here, every day feels purposeful,” he explained.

His move to Pondicherry was not solely for tranquility; Kamra has also ventured into farming. Although he had always been curious about agriculture, it wasn’t until his relocation that he seriously engaged with it. “It took me about a year to figure out what I wanted to do in farming,” Kamra said. His new agricultural pursuits offer a refreshing contrast to his standup career and have become a significant part of his life.

Kamra’s standup career remains active, though he approaches it differently now. He continues to perform, including a recent stint in Mumbai, but his focus has broadened. The comedian acknowledged that the scrutiny on comedic material can be stifling. “Every comedian now has to think twice before making a joke. The fear of being misunderstood or criticized is real,” he noted. Kamra cites Ricky Gervais’ philosophy that standup is not a reflection of the comedian’s soul but a unique perspective on current issues. “Comedy should be about offering a different view, not about offending or putting down people’s beliefs,” he added.

The conversation also touched on Kamra’s thoughts on success and failure. For him, the ups and downs of his career are just part of the journey. He described a shift in his perspective on failure: “Whatever happens to you will be painful now, but funny later. I always look at my experiences through the lens of a comedian.” Kunal Kamra, who left a stable career in advertising to pursue standup full-time, sees these experiences not as failures but as integral to his growth and creativity.

Kamra’s time in the public eye has also exposed him to significant challenges, including cancellations and online trolling. He revealed that dealing with these issues has been tough but ultimately enriching. “There was a time when everything felt overwhelming—court cases, show cancellations, threats. But I’ve learned to compartmentalize and move forward,” he said.

Discussing the broader impacts of his career shift, Kamra emphasized the importance of mental health. Moving away from social media and reducing exposure to its pressures has been beneficial for him. “Mental health is as crucial as physical health,” he remarked. Kamra’s approach to managing stress includes setting clear boundaries between personal and professional relationships, which he finds helps maintain his well-being.

Kamra’s reflections also extend to his views on materialism and the pursuit of money. He critiques the societal obsession with wealth, suggesting that it often leads to dissatisfaction and stress. “Money is a resource, not a goal. It should serve you, not control you,” he said. Kamra contrasts this with his own contentment in simpler, more meaningful pursuits like farming and comedy.

Kamra points out that many comedians avoid controversial topics due to fear of backlash. He feels that this self-censorship limits the scope of comedy and impedes its potential to challenge and provoke thought. “It’s important for comedians to remain honest and brave in their work,” he asserts.

Looking to the future, Kamra remains hopeful about the opportunities available to comedians. He acknowledges that the international circuit offers new venues for performing, and he has enjoyed success abroad, performing in various countries. However, he is also committed to continuing his work in India, where he sees a vibrant and enthusiastic audience for his brand of comedy.