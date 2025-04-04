Dharmendra remembers Manoj Kumar: “We spent our early days in the industry together”

Veteran actor Dharmendra was among the first to arrive at Mumbai residence of Manoj Kumar on Friday morning, his eyes welling with emotion as he bid a final goodbye to his dear friend and fellow legend.

The bond between the two icons of Indian cinema stretched back decades. And, as the curtains fell on Kumar’s remarkable life at the age of 87, it was Dharmendra’s heartfelt tribute that echoed the grief of an entire industry.

“We have so many memories… We spent our early days in the industry together,” Dharmendra said about Manoj Kumar, softly, holding back tears.

The two stars had shared the screen in classics like ‘Mera Naam Joker’, ‘Shaadi’, and ‘Maidan-E-Jung’. And, more importantly, they shared a friendship that transcended fame.

Manoj Kumar, lovingly called ‘Bharat Kumar’ for his unmatched portrayal of patriotism on screen, passed away at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. He was battling liver cirrhosis and other health issues.

Known for masterpieces like ‘Upkaar’, ‘Purab Aur Paschim’, and ‘Shaheed’, Kumar’s films were not just hits. They were cinematic odes to India’s soul.

As news of his passing spread, tributes poured in from across the country. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called his death a “huge blow” to Indian cinema. “His films instilled patriotism and social values. The name ‘Bharat Kumar’ wasn’t just earned, it was lived,” he said in a public statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mourned the loss, calling Manoj Kumar “an icon of Indian cinema” whose work still resonates deeply. President Droupadi Murmu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and leaders from all political backgrounds—including Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal—expressed condolences.

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut saluted Kumar’s legacy. She stated, “He raised the sentiment of patriotism among the countrymen through his incredible cinema.”

Kumar’s influence stretched beyond the silver screen. In recognition of his contribution to Indian cinema, he was awarded the Padma Shri in 1992 and the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2015. It was his ability to make every Indian feel seen and heard that made him truly iconic.

His last rites will take place on Saturday, April 5, at Pawan Hans in Vile Parle, Mumbai. Fans, colleagues, and family are likely to gather in large numbers to pay their respects.