Shraddha Kapoor poses with Andrew Garfield at Red Sea Film Festival

Shraddha Kapoor, one of Bollywood’s most adored stars, made a dazzling appearance at the fourth edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Representing India on a global platform, the actress turned heads on the festival’s fifth day during the Gala Screening of ‘We Live in Time’.

The event boasted an impressive lineup of celebrities, including Hollywood heavyweights Andrew Garfield, Benedict Cumberbatch, Adam Ackland, and Jeremy Renner.

Amidst the star power, Shraddha shone brightly at the Red Sea Film Festival, making her mark on the international stage.

Draped in a breathtaking multi-colored gown adorned with shimmering details, Shraddha epitomized elegance. The gown featured a single net sleeve and an embellished belt that accentuated her look.

She opted for minimal makeup, with a soft pop of color on her lips and eyes, while her flowing hair added an effortless charm. Skipping heavy jewelry, she let her outfit take the spotlight.

What truly captivated fans and onlookers was Shraddha’s moment on the red carpet with Andrew Garfield. The duo posed together, radiating charm and grace, creating a picture-perfect moment that quickly went viral.

This year’s Red Sea Film Festival has seen an influx of Bollywood stars, with the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aamir Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor making appearances. Shraddha’s glamorous entry adds another feather to the festival’s glittering cap.

Meanwhile, Shraddha’s professional journey continues to soar. She is riding high on the success of her recent film, ‘Stree 2’, which released on August 15, 2024. The horror-comedy, featuring a stellar cast including Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana, has taken the box office by storm.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, ‘Stree 2’ not only impressed with its gripping storyline but also delighted audiences with surprise cameos from Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar. Both actors earned accolades for their performances, further elevating the film’s appeal.