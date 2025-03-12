Shraddha Kapoor’s response to a ‘Stree 2’ fan theory will leave you in stitches!

Get ready to return to the eerie yet hilarious world of ‘Stree’! The much-loved horror-comedy is ready for its World TV Premiere on Star Gold this Saturday, March 15, at 8 PM, and the excitement is through the roof! Ahead of the big premiere, the cast of ‘Stree 2’—including Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee—came together for a roundtable discussion that was anything but ordinary.

Between inside jokes, behind-the-scenes gossip, and crazy anecdotes, one fan theory stole the spotlight, leading to one of the most hilarious moments of the night!

The internet is full of wild theories, but this one took the cake. A fan speculated that Shraddha’s mysterious character is actually the ultimate villain of the entire horror-comedy universe. According to the theory: “Shraddha’s character is the mastermind, using Vicky (Rajkummar Rao) to wipe out everyone and gain more powers. Eventually, she’ll take over the entire world!”

Now, that’s a plot twist no one saw coming! But Shraddha’s response? Absolute gold.

Without missing a beat, ‘Stree 2’ actor Shraddha burst into laughter and hit back with the perfect response: “Kyunki main Shakti Kapoor ki beti hoon na? Idea bohot accha hai, maza aayega!”

For those who don’t get the reference—her father, Shakti Kapoor, is Bollywood’s OG villain, famous for playing over-the-top negative roles. Her witty comeback had the entire room in splits, and fans can’t get enough of her playful attitude!

With a mix of spine-chilling thrills and laugh-out-loud moments, ‘Stree 2’ promises a rollercoaster ride of entertainment. Directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Jio Studios & Maddock Films, the sequel brings back the charm of the first film while amping up the mystery and comedy.

So, whether you’re a die-hard fan or a first-time viewer, grab your popcorn and get ready for a spooky yet hilarious movie night!