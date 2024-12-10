Diljit Dosanjh seeks blessings at Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar temple

After his high-energy performance in Indore on December 8 as part of the ‘Dil-luminati’ India tour, singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain to seek blessings from Lord Shiva.

The popular artist, known for blending spirituality with his stardom, appeared in a traditional white dhoti with a matching drape, reflecting the solemnity of the occasion.

Diljit shared glimpses of his Mahakaleshwar visit on Instagram, captioning a video with “Jai Shri MAHAKAL,” showcasing his devotion.

This spiritual stop followed his eventful concert in Indore, where he embraced the local culture by relishing the city’s signature ‘poha’ and exploring the famous Chappan food market.

The ‘Dil-luminati’ tour has been a journey of both music and exploration for Diljit. From enjoying iconic landmarks to immersing himself in regional flavors, the singer has made each city visit memorable.

In Kolkata, he admired the historic Howrah Bridge, while in Lucknow, he indulged in the culinary delights of Hazratganj. During his Delhi visit, Diljit offered prayers at the Bangla Sahib Gurudwara, reinforcing his connection with faith.

While the tour has garnered immense excitement, ticket black marketing has emerged as a concern. Addressing the issue humorously during his Indore concert, Diljit said, “Mere khilaaf chal raha hai ki ‘Diljit ki ticket black ho rahi hai.’ Toh mera kasoor thoda hai?”

He clarified that the practice, prevalent since the early days of Indian cinema, is beyond his control. “This is not new—only the platforms have changed,” he remarked, emphasizing that the issue is systemic.

Diljit’s performances have also attracted high-profile attendees. At his recent Bengaluru concert, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone enjoyed the show, marking her first public appearance since the birth of her daughter, Dua. Dressed casually in a white sweatshirt and jeans, Deepika was seen smiling and dancing, a moment that delighted fans.