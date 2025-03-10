‘Stree 2’ TV premiere: Exclusive secrets & unseen scenes on Star Gold!

Horror, comedy, and a touch of mystery—’Stree 2′ is ready to make its grand World TV Premiere on Star Gold this Saturday, 15th March, at 8 PM!

And if you thought just watching the film was exciting, think again! Star Gold is bringing an exclusive Round Table conversation featuring the cast, fan theories, and never-seen-before deleted scenes, making this a TV premiere like never before!

Imagine getting the entire ‘Stree 2’ gang together—Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and director Amar Kaushik—all in one place, reliving their favorite moments, spilling secrets, and decoding crazy fan theories. Well, that’s exactly what’s happening!

A special Round Table featuring the cast has been filmed exclusively for this premiere, giving fans a chance to see their favorite stars like never before. From playful arguments over who the real “hero” of Stree 2 is to inside jokes and fun behind-the-scenes stories, this discussion is pure entertainment gold.

Shraddha Kapoor, who has been a fan-favorite since ‘Stree (2018)’, is thrilled about the upcoming TV premiere.

She said, “I’m super excited that ‘Stree 2’ is coming to Star Gold! It’s the perfect mix of spooky and hilarious—a film the whole family can watch together. The Round Table was so much fun, and I know what I’ll be doing on 15th March at 8 PM—watching ‘Stree 2’ on Star Gold. Come join me!”

Rajkummar Rao, who plays the ever-charming Vicky, is equally happy.

He said, “The ‘Stree’ franchise is very special to me, and it’s amazing that audiences will get to relive it at home. Some of the fan theories we discussed really blew my mind! Get ready for a fun, spooky ride on 15th March at 8 PM.”

Fan theories & unseen footage—Only on Star Gold!

What really happened in Chanderi? Are there deeper connections in the ‘Stree’ universe? Could there be more surprises in store for fans?

Director Amar Kaushik teased that the TV premiere will feature never-seen-before deleted scenes, adding a whole new layer to the film.

“We explored so many interesting ideas while making ‘Stree 2’, and now, some of those never-before-seen moments will finally be out. There are surprises waiting for viewers,” he said.

Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee, who bring their own brand of humor to the franchise, also shared their excitement.

If you missed ‘Stree 2’ in theatres or simply want to relive the thrills and laughs, this is your chance! Get ready for an unforgettable evening with Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, and Abhishek Banerjee, as the legend of Stree continues.

Don’t miss it—because Stree is watching!