Shahid Kapoor sends wishes for ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’ song release

Shahid Kapoor took a trip down memory lane as the latest song ‘Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar’ from the upcoming film ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’ hit the airwaves.

Sharing his heartfelt sentiments on Instagram, Shahid Kapoor, who starred in the original ‘Ishq Vishk’ back in 2003, couldn’t contain his excitement. “21 years and the track still sounds fresh. All the best guys! This one will always be special,” he penned alongside a poster of the new song.

The new rendition of the track features a fresh cast including Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grewal. With music composed by Rochak Kohli and vocals by the legendary Sonu Nigam along with Nikhita Gandhi, the song promises to captivate audiences once again. Choreographer Vijay Ganguly has even retained the iconic hookstep from the original, adding a touch of nostalgia.

‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’ marks the continuation of the beloved franchise initiated by Shahid Kapoor’s debut film. Directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, the sequel aims to blend the essence of the original with a contemporary twist. It explores the dynamics of relationships in today’s millennial and Gen-Z era, offering a fresh perspective on love and life.

Ahead of the film’s release, the cast, including Rohit Saraf, embarked on a spiritual journey to seek blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple, highlighting the camaraderie among the team.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani and Jaya Taurani under Tips Films Limited, ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’ is slated to hit theaters on June 21. Promising a nostalgic trip for fans of the original while also catering to the modern audience, the film aims to strike a chord with viewers of all ages.

As the anticipation builds, fans eagerly await the release of ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’, ready to experience the magic of love and nostalgia on the silver screen once again.