Hrithik Roshan cheers on Pashmina Roshan’s debut dance in ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’

Hrithik Roshan recently took to Instagram to celebrate his sister Pashmina Roshan’s dance performance in the new song “Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar.” The energetic track, released on May 21, showcases Pashmina alongside co-stars Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grewal, all of whom are set to star in the upcoming film “Ishq Vishk Rebound.”

Hrithik Roshan, often hailed as the Greek god of Hindi cinema, couldn’t contain his excitement. Sharing a reel of the song on his Instagram story, he praised Pashmina’s dance moves and the song itself. His enthusiastic caption read, “What a song! What dancing! SUPERHIT!” This public endorsement from such a prominent figure in Bollywood has already started creating a buzz around the film.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by TIPS (@tips)

“Ishq Vishk Rebound” is a sequel to the 2003 hit film “Ishq Vishk” and promises a fresh take on youthful romance. The film is releasing on June 28, 2024, and marks Pashmina Roshan’s Bollywood debut. With Hrithik’s glowing endorsement and Pashmina’s vibrant performance, anticipation for the movie is running high.

Pashmina is not the only star making waves in “Ishq Vishk Rebound.” The film also features Jibraan Khan, who many remember as a child artist from the classic “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham,” and Naila Grewal, known for her role in “Mamla Gadbad Hai.”

Jibraan Khan expressed his excitement about being part of such a significant project. “It has taken me a long time to reach here,” he shared. “When I auditioned for the film, Ramesh Taurani ji (the producer) said, ‘we would want to have you in the film.’ I was very happy. I’m a big lover of romantic Hindi cinema. I’m a 90s kid, I’ve grown up watching romantic films. To do a film like this is a dream come true. I hope we can make more of these. I feel we need lighter moments, song, and dance, and a lot of love. I’m thankful to the producer and director for giving me the opportunity.”

With a blend of fresh faces and nostalgic elements, “Ishq Vishk Rebound” is shaping up to be a must-watch for fans of romantic Hindi cinema. As the debut of Pashmina Roshan approaches, all eyes are on her. Audience is curious to see if she can live up to the high expectations set by her superstar cousin.