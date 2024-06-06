‘Chot Dil Pe Lagi’: New song from ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’ out now

The much-anticipated movie “Ishq Vishk Rebound” is generating excitement as its latest song, “Chot Dil Pe Lagi,” has just released. Featuring young stars Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grewal, this song is set to captivate audiences, evoking memories of the original “Ishq Vishk” from 2003, which starred Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao.

“Ishq Vishk Rebound” is the modern sequel to the beloved 2003 film that launched the careers of Kapoor and Rao, winning over fans with its heartwarming love story. Now, two decades later, this new installment aims to bring that same enchanting charm to a new generation. Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari’s direction, and Ramesh and Jaya Taurani’s production, the film is ready for a theatrical release on June 21, 2024.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Suresh Saraf (@rohitsaraf)

The newly released track, “Chot Dil Pe Lagi,” has voices of talented singers Asees Kaur and Varun Jain. This song follows the previously released tracks, “Ishq Vishk Rebound” and “Soni Soni,” both of which have already garnered positive feedback. The music video for “Chot Dil Pe Lagi” features the main cast, showcasing their chemistry and promising a romantic journey that echoes the essence of the original film.

Fans of the original “Ishq Vishk” will find a sense of nostalgia in this sequel, while new viewers will see a fresh, youthful take on the classic love story. The film’s vibrant cast, including Rohit Saraf and Pashmina Roshan, aims to resonate with Gen Z, delivering a modern yet sentimental experience.

As the release date approaches, the anticipation for “Ishq Vishk Rebound” continues to build. Audiences are eager to see how this new chapter will honor the legacy of its predecessor while creating its own unique impact. The combination of a talented cast, engaging music, and the enduring appeal of a love story promises to make “Ishq Vishk Rebound” a standout film this summer.

In summary, “Ishq Vishk Rebound” is ready to enchant viewers with its romantic themes and nostalgic connections to the early 2000s hit. With “Chot Dil Pe Lagi” now out, fans are getting a taste of what’s to come, heightening excitement for the film’s release later this month.