Panchayat 3: This is how Neena Gupta endured summer heat during shooting

Neena Gupta, a seasoned actress known for her versatile roles, recently opened up about the challenges faced during the filming of “Panchayat” Season 3. Despite her love for acting, shooting in the searing summer heat was a significant hurdle. In a candid interview, Gupta detailed how the cast’s scheduling conflicts led to filming during the peak of summer, resulting in sweltering conditions on set.

Reflecting on the experience, Gupta shared, “I find the most joy in my work. The heat, sand, or any discomfort fades when the work is fulfilling. For Season 3 of Panchayat, we had to shoot in the intense summer heat due to the availability issues of the cast. We tried to cope by using wet cloths on our faces and necks, but it was still challenging. Even with umbrellas, the time it takes to set up a shot meant we were often exposed to the full force of the sun.”

Gupta recounted a particularly tough moment on set, “There was this one shot where I stood under the blazing sun, and just as the director called for ‘sound’ and ‘action,’ the umbrellas were removed. It took a while to get everything ready, and I felt like I was burning. I found myself complaining internally, thinking, ‘What is this?’ But then I had a realization: this is part of the job, and I needed to accept it. Once I did, I felt much better.”

Despite the harsh conditions, Gupta’s dedication to her craft remained unwavering. Her story highlights the often unseen struggles actors face in bringing their characters to life. It’s a testament to her professionalism and passion for acting, showcasing how she navigates even the toughest situations with resilience and a positive mindset.

“Panchayat” has been a beloved series, and fans eagerly anticipate the new season. Neena Gupta’s willingness to endure such hardships for the sake of the Panchayat 3 underscores the commitment of the entire cast and crew. Their efforts ensure that the audience receives the high-quality content they have come to expect from the series.

Neena Gupta’s reflections offer a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes reality of filmmaking, reminding us of the hard work and perseverance that go into creating the entertainment we enjoy.