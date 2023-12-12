Shah Rukh Khan visits Vaishno Devi ahead of Dunki release

In a spiritual sojourn, Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan has once again graced the sacred grounds of Vaishno Devi, marking his third pilgrimage to the revered shrine within the span of a year. This visit, steeped in tradition for the actor, comes on the eve of the much-anticipated release of his upcoming film, Dunki, scheduled to hit theaters on December 21.

Accompanied by his dedicated entourage comprising vigilant bodyguards and his efficient manager, Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh Khan embarked on the spiritual journey to seek divine blessings ahead of his cinematic endeavors. A video circulating on social media captures the enigmatic actor traversing the cobblestone paths of the holy shrine nestled in the scenic landscapes of Jammu. The actor, opting for a low-key presence, donned a black puffer jacket, complete with a hoodie, blending seamlessly with the sanctity of the surroundings.

This pilgrimage to Vaishno Devi has become somewhat of a pre-release ritual for the seasoned actor, and the pattern seems to be working in his favor. Notably, Shah Rukh Khan had previously visited the sacred site precisely one year ago on December 12, just before the release of his film Pathaan. The movie marked the acclaimed actor’s return to the silver screen after a hiatus of four years and went on to amass a staggering ₹1000 crore worldwide.

The actor replicated this spiritual sojourn in August before the release of his film Jawan, a strategic move that bore fruit as the movie catapulted to success, collecting an impressive ₹1100 crore globally. Jawan has since etched its name as the highest-grossing film of the year and stands among the most triumphant Hindi films ever produced.

Shah Rukh Khan’s commitment to seeking divine intervention before each cinematic venture not only underscores his personal faith but also highlights the profound influence of spiritual energies on his professional journey. As the fervor builds for the release of Dunki, fans and enthusiasts alike eagerly anticipate the outcome of this unique blend of tradition and showbiz that has become an integral part of Shah Rukh Khan’s pre-release ritual.