As the deadline to announce the squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 approaches, there is a lot of interest in the team composition with experts and fans alike expressing their opinions on who they want to see on that flight to the Caribbean for the mega event starting on June 1.

While the fans await eagerly for the announcement of the squad, Kolkata Knight Riders owner Shah Rukh Khan has said that on the personal front, he would like to see his team’s middle-order batter Rinku Singh in the 15-member squad that will be representing the country in the T20 World Cup.

Rinku Singh’s rise to prominence as a star player for KKR is a testament to his talent and determination, but it is also a testament to the faith and support shown by the KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan.

Expressing his optimism for Rinku’s World Cup prospects, SRK said on Star Sports Knight Club presents King Khan’s Rules, “Such amazing players are playing for the country. I am really looking forward to Rinku, Inshallah being in the World Cup squad and some other youngsters from other teams also. Some of them deserve it so much, but my personal wish is that Rinku makes it to the team, I will be so happy. That will be the high point for me.”

Rinku Singh, born into a working-class family in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, faced numerous challenges on his path to cricketing stardom. Growing up in modest surroundings, Rinku’s family struggled to make ends meet, with his father working as an LPG cylinder delivery man and his mother a housewife. Despite the offer of a job as a sweeper, Rinku followed his passion for cricket, believing it would lead him to greater heights.

“I just want them to feel happy and when I see these boys playing, I feel like I am living as a sportsperson myself. Especially players like Rinku and Nitish, I see myself in them. I feel really happy when they perform well,” SRK was quoted as saying in a release by the broadcaster.

In a world where success is often equated with privilege and opportunity, the stories of Shah Rukh Khan and Rinku Singh serve as a reminder that greatness is born out of resilience, determination, and the courage to pursue one’s dreams against all odds.

