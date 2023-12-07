Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ to premiere at Sundance 2024

Celebrated Bollywood couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are ready to showcase their burgeoning talents in a new role as film producers, debuting with the much-anticipated film “Girls Will Be Girls.” The duo’s maiden production venture is all set to make its mark on the global stage as it premieres at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival in 2024, adding a feather to the caps of both Chadha and Fazal.

Selected for the highly coveted World Dramatic Feature category, “Girls Will Be Girls” is not only a testament to the duo’s foray into film production but also stands as the sole Indian feature to grace the lineup at Sundance next year. Helmed by director Shuchi Talati, the narrative unfolds in the picturesque setting of a boarding school nestled in a small Himalayan hill town in northern India, providing a unique backdrop for the storytelling.

At the heart of the plot is the character Mira, a 16-year-old girl whose journey becomes the focal point of the film. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who have lent their support to this creative endeavor through their banner Pushing Buttons Studios, established in March 2021, express their excitement about this milestone. Richa articulates, “Ali and I embarked on this production with a vision to tell unique stories. ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ making it to Sundance validates our commitment to compelling storytelling.”

The film also boasts a stellar cast, featuring Kani Kusruti, Jitin Gulati, Preeti Panigrahi, and Kesav Binoy Kiron, who contribute to the depth and authenticity of the narrative. Richa further adds, “This journey has been about pushing boundaries and redefining narratives, and we are hopeful audiences worldwide will relate to the film. I am also elated the world will see Shuchi’s fresh voice and cinematic perspective and some excellent performances from our debutant actors.”

Ali Fazal echoes the sentiment, describing the Sundance selection as a “dream realized” and hailing the film as a “celebration of storytelling.” Produced in collaboration with Blink Digital, Crawling Angel Films, and Dolce Vita Films, “Girls Will Be Girls” encapsulates the duo’s dedication to fostering innovative storytelling. As the film takes center stage at Sundance, Chadha and Fazal look forward to sharing their distinctive narrative with audiences around the world, marking a significant milestone in their creative journey.