Ali Fazal hails Anurag Basu, Imtiaz Ali as ‘maddest creators’

Ali Fazal, riding high on the success of ‘Mirzapur’ Season 3, took a moment to express his admiration for renowned filmmakers Anurag Basu and Imtiaz Ali in a heartfelt Instagram post. In a picture shared on Sunday, Ali is beaming alongside Basu and Ali, capturing a moment of camaraderie and mutual respect among the trio.

In his caption, Ali affectionately referred to them as “two of my favorite maddest creators in the game… BLESSED!” The post reflects his genuine appreciation for their creativity and impact on the industry.

Meanwhile, Ali Fazal has been making waves not just on screen but also off it. His recent production venture alongside wife Richa Chadha, ‘Girls Will Be Girls,’ received the prestigious Grand Jury Prize for Best Feature at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles 2024. Directed by Shuchi Talati, the film has garnered attention for its compelling narrative set against the backdrop of a Himalayan hill town. It explores the journey of Mira, a young girl navigating her identity amid her mother’s unresolved past.

Adding to their accolades, ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ also featured at the renowned Cannes Film Festival, marking a significant milestone for Ali and Chadha’s collaborative efforts under Pushing Buttons Studios.

On the professional front, Ali continues to receive praises for his role in ‘Mirzapur Season 3,’ which premiered to enthusiastic audiences on July 5. The series, known for its gripping storyline and stellar cast including Pankaj Tripathi and Shweta Tripathi Sharma, further solidifies Ali’s standing in the entertainment industry.

Ali Fazal’s journey, from acting in acclaimed series to producing award-winning films, exemplifies his versatility and commitment to storytelling. As he basks in the success of both his personal and professional endeavors, fans eagerly anticipate what’s next for this talented actor and producer.