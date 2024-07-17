Richa Chadha radiates joy in maternity shoot with Ali Fazal

Actress Richa Chadha delighted her fans on Tuesday by sharing enchanting images from her recent maternity shoot alongside her husband, Ali Fazal. The couple, who have been together since meeting on the set of ‘Fukrey’ in 2012, radiated joy as they embraced Richa’s baby bump in the heartwarming photographs.

In a heartfelt note accompanying the images, Richa expressed gratitude to Ali for being her partner on this extraordinary journey of parenthood. She thanked photographer Rid Burman for capturing them in their natural element and Kanika Gulati for coordinating the shoot. Richa’s message reflected her hopes for their future child, wishing for them to embody qualities of compassion, empathy, and love.

Earlier this year, the couple had joyfully announced their pregnancy on Instagram with a creative post symbolizing “1 + 1 = 3,” celebrating the imminent arrival of their baby. Although legally married since 2020, Richa and Ali had a grand celebration of their union in 2022 across Delhi, Mumbai, and Lucknow.

Richa Chadha has been garnering acclaim for her role as Lajjo in the Netflix series ‘Heeramandi,’ which explores the lives of courtesans during India’s struggle for independence in the 1940s. The series boasts a star-studded cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, and Aditi Rao Hydari, among others.

Meanwhile, Ali Fazal recently appeared in ‘Mirzapur’ season 3, continuing his streak of impactful performances in the popular web series.

Fans and well-wishers flooded social media with congratulatory messages for the couple, celebrating this new chapter in their lives. Richa and Ali’s journey together, both on-screen and off-screen, continues to inspire many with its blend of love, commitment, and shared artistic endeavors.