Aditi Rao Hydari congratulates Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal as they welcome baby girl

Actor couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal welcomed a baby girl on July 16 and expressed their joy in a statement. On Friday, popular actor Aditi Rao Hydari congratulated the couple on the birth of their little daughter and shared her happiness with them.

Richa and Aditi were co-actors in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s famous series “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar”. The latter played the character of Bibbojaan while the former played Lajwanti “Lajjo”’s character.

Aditi shared a beautiful picture of Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal on her Instagram Stories. In the photo, Richa can be seen holding her baby bump while leaning on her husband.

Aditi wrote in the caption, “Congratulations @therichachadha and @alifazal9 Happiness max on this exciting new journey with your baby girl.”

Earlier Richa and Ali announced the birth of their baby girl in a statement, “We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24! Our families are overjoyed and we thank our well-wishers for their love and blessings! Love, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal.”

A few days back, Richa also shared some lovely pictures from her pregnancy photo shoot. In the caption, she expressed her gratitude to her husband for being with her on the “incredible journey”. She wrote, “What can a love so pure bring forth into the world, but a beam of light? Thank you for being my partner on this incredible journey @alifazal9, through this lifetime, and many more, through starlights and galaxies.”

She also added, “May we bring forth a warrior of light, a child of compassion, empathy, healing and above all love.Ameen.”