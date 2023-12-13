Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi lead ‘Ramayana’, Yash as Raavan

In a cinematic endeavor of mythic proportions, Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi are set to grace the silver screen as the iconic couple, Lord Ram and Sita, in the upcoming magnum opus, “Ramayana,” directed by the acclaimed Nitesh Tiwari. Adding a riveting twist to the tale, Yash is set to embody the formidable Raavan, promising an epic clash of forces. The grandeur of this cinematic spectacle is expected to unfold in the second half of 2025.

Anticipation is reaching a crescendo as the project gears up for its commencement, scheduled for the first quarter of 2024. Ranbir Kapoor is poised to step into the shoes of Lord Ram, while the immensely talented Sai Pallavi will bring Sita to life, and Yash will don the mantle of the villainous Raavan. The visionary Nitesh Tiwari, mastermind behind this ambitious venture, is all set to initiate the production in the forthcoming months.

Immersing themselves in the intricate world of “Ramayana,” the trio has undergone meticulous pre-production preparations. Spearheaded by the Oscar-winning VFX company DNEG, responsible for the visual splendor, the film promises a groundbreaking cinematic experience. A trailblazing approach to filmmaking is on the horizon, with the team conducting exhaustive test runs, including 3D scans and look tests.

As Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi eagerly await their turn on the sets, Yash is slated to join the ensemble in July. However, before immersing himself in the epic saga, Yash will wrap up his commitments in the Geetu Mohandas-directed “Toxic,” where he is set to play a pivotal role. Notably, Yash’s role in “Ramayana: Part One” will be expansive, contributing to the narrative’s development with a character introduction of Hanuman.

The fusion of stellar talent, visionary direction, and cutting-edge technology positions “Ramayana” as a cinematic spectacle of unparalleled proportions. The collaborative efforts of Nitesh Tiwari, Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, combined with the groundbreaking approach to filmmaking, promise to transport audiences into the heart of this timeless epic when it graces the big screen in 2025.