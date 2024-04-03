Nitesh Tiwari begins ‘Ramayana’ shooting; Ranbir Kapoor preps up for Ram’s role

Shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited mythological film “Ramayana” started on Tuesday. Stars like Yash, Sai Pallavi, and Ranbir Kapoor play key roles in the movie.

Sai Pallavi is expected to play Sita and Yash as Raavana, while Ranbir Kapoor will play Lord Ram in this movie. For the remaining major and small roles in this Ramayana movie, auditions are still being held.

According to an India Today report, the ‘Animal’ movie actor Ranbir Kapoor will join the shooting in the next few days and currently, the ‘Daangal’ director is taking the help of a secondary artist. Prior to filming, a little puja ritual was also performed.

Certain media reports also suggest that Tiwari is putting in a lot of overtime to ensure this project succeeds, and he has even formed a dedicated crew to work on the movie’s script and diction.

‘Yeh Jaawani Hai Deewani’ actor Ranbir Kapoor is also putting a lot of effort into his acting and line delivery in order to set himself apart from the other characters in the movie.

‘Gadar 2’ actor Sunny Deol has been approached for the role of Hanuman, but it is uncertain who will portray Lord Hanuman.

The director of “Ramayana” is well-known for his work on “Bhootnath Returns” (2014) and worked as a co-director in ‘Chillar Party” (2011), which won the National Award for Best Children’s Picture.