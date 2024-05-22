‘Ramayana’ film faces hurdles, production paused over copyright issue

The filming of Nitish Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’ film kickstarted earlier this year but has faced several challenges since. From the commencement, the project has encountered multiple pauses. Initially, filming was briefly halted due to costume reworking. After addressing the necessary adjustments and meticulous look changes, the production faced a shift. With Madhu Mantena exiting the project and no updates on the direction shift, reports indicate Mantena requested a halt until he is appropriately compensated.

Recent developments suggest a pause in filming due to copyright infringement issues. According to a report by Mid-Day, “Filming continued for a few days after the notice but has been on hold since last week. The legalities need to be sorted out, and filming will only resume after a consensus is reached on the matter.”

Despite the production stall, sources from the production house assure that the project hasn’t been shelved and expect shooting to recommence within three weeks. The source cited scheduling conflicts that need to be resolved. While Ranbir Kapoor is poised to start filming for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love and War,’ Sunny Deol will begin filming ‘Border 2.’

In the upcoming film, Ranbir Kapoor will play Lord Ram alongside Sai Pallavi as Sita. Yash is rumored to play Ravana, and Sunny Deol will be seen as Hanuman. According to a report by News18, the working title of the film is ‘God Power.’

Pinkvilla reports that ‘Ramayana’ is envisioned as a two-part film given the story’s expanse and epic scale. The parts will be filmed concurrently, with a six-month gap expected between their releases. Additionally, the film’s music will be a collaboration between maestros Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman.

Meanwhile, it has come to light that the filmmakers decided to cover the sets with curtains to prevent leaks of looks and stills, following paparazzi revealing pictures from the sets.