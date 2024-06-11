Indira Krishna shares on-set moment with Ranbir Kapoor from ‘Ramayana’

Indira Krishna, who stars alongside Ranbir Kapoor in the highly anticipated film ‘Ramayana’, recently shared a heartwarming snapshot from the set, expressing her deep appreciation for Kapoor’s kindness and warmth.

The beloved actress, known for her role in ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii’, posted the picture on her Instagram account on Monday. The photo captures a tender moment between the co-stars, with Ranbir Kapoor sporting a clean-shaven look and embracing Krishna, both of them beaming with joy in front of a vanity van.

In the accompanying caption, Indira Krishna expressed her gratitude, writing: “Animaling… Thank you for your care, love, kindness, and your wonderful gestures, Ranbir… co-star.” Her heartfelt words and the charming picture quickly garnered attention, prompting an outpouring of affection and comments from fans.

The film ‘Ramayana’ also features Sai Pallavi and Lara Dutta in significant roles. Although an official announcement is still awaited, anticipation is building around this project, especially with Ranbir Kapoor taking on the role of Lord Ram.

Adding to the excitement, fans recently shared photos of Ranbir Kapoor practicing archery with his instructor, indicating his dedication to authentically portraying his character. This glimpse into his preparation has only heightened the buzz surrounding his performance in ‘Ramayana’.

Ranbir Kapoor’s recent cinematic endeavors have been well-received. He was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’, where he played the intense character of Ranvijay Singh, earning widespread praise for his performance. He is set to reprise his role in the upcoming sequel, ‘Animal Park’, which is currently in the pre-production stages.

Looking ahead, Kapoor has an exciting slate of films. He will star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love & War’, alongside his wife, Alia Bhatt, and actor Vicky Kaushal. This film promises to be a notable addition to his diverse career.

As fans eagerly await more news about ‘Ramayana’ and Kapoor’s other projects, the shared moments and behind-the-scenes glimpses continue to build anticipation.