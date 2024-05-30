Ranbir Kapoor’s look in ‘Animal’ sequel BTS photos goes viral

Ranbir Kapoor is playing Aziz in sequel to the action thriller ‘Animal’. Behind-the-scenes photos of Ranbir from the set have taken social media by storm.

On Thursday, celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim shared a series of images on Instagram, showcasing Ranbir in character. “Ranbir Kapoor as Aziz in ‘Animal.’ These are a few pictures I took on set during the introduction shoot for Aziz. What stands out to me is the emotion in Ranbir’s eyes,” Hakim wrote.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@sandeepreddy.vanga)

He went on to express his admiration for the film’s look, which he finds particularly memorable. “After wrapping up a shot, Ranbir was sitting next to me, and I asked if I could snap a few photos since our official photographer had to leave early due to an emergency. The audience has shown immense love for all of Ranbir’s looks in ‘Animal,’ and Aziz’s character has made a significant impact,” Hakim added. He also praised the director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, for his creative vision and ability to bring out the best in the team.

The shared photos depict Ranbir with blood smeared on his face and clothes. Fans quickly flooded the comments section.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, ‘Animal’ was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023, despite facing criticism for its alleged portrayal of misogyny. The film featured a star-studded cast, including Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol.

The movie’s storyline revolves around a troubled father-son relationship, with Ranbir playing Rannvijay Singh, who seeks revenge after an attempt on his father’s life.

The film’s post-credits scene hinted at a sequel, titled ‘Animal Park,’ where Ranbir will take on a double role. The sequel was officially confirmed last year by T-Series through an Instagram post, which also announced collaborations on two other films: ‘Spirit’ starring Prabhas and an untitled project with Allu Arjun. “It’s a partnership built on trust, fueled by creative freedom, and fortified by an unbreakable bond,” the post read, highlighting the ongoing collaboration between producer Bhushan Kumar and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.