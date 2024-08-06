Rajkummar Rao shows romantic side in ‘Tumhare hi rahenge hum’ from ‘Stree 2’

Rajkummar Rao, celebrated for his dynamic range as an actor, is adding a touch of romance to the monsoon season with his latest song, ‘Tumhare Hi Rahenge Hum’, from the much-anticipated film ‘Stree 2’. Following the high-energy dance number ‘Aayi Nai’, Rao is now showcasing his softer, more romantic side in this new track.

The song, featuring Rao and co-star Shraddha Kapoor, highlights their on-screen chemistry, with Rao’s performance embodying the purity and depth of love. His portrayal is a testament to his versatility, reaffirming why he’s considered one of the industry’s finest talents.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddock Films (@maddockfilms)

‘Tumhare Hi Rahenge Hum’ is penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and brought to life by the musical talents of Varun Jain, Shilpa Rao, and Sachin-Jigar. The track’s nostalgic charm is reminiscent of classic love songs, offering a refreshing change from contemporary hits. The song is poised to resonate with audiences who appreciate a blend of traditional and modern romance.

The excitement around ‘Stree 2′ continues to build as the film gears up for its release on August 15. This latest installment sees Rao returning to Maddock Films’ popular horror-comedy universe, promising a mix of thrills and laughs. His previous hits, ‘Srikanth’ and ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’, have set high expectations for this new venture, and fans are eagerly anticipating whether ‘Stree 2’ will mark another box office success for Rao.

In addition to ‘Stree 2’, Rao will soon be seen in ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’, further showcasing his diverse acting skills. As Rao continues to impress with his range and commitment to his craft, ‘Stree 2’ stands out as a potential highlight in his already impressive career.

For those eagerly awaiting the film’s release, ‘Tumhare Hi Rahenge Hum’ offers a sweet preview of the romance and charm that ‘Stree 2’ promises to deliver. With its blend of heartfelt lyrics and evocative melodies, this song is sure to capture the hearts of many and keep the buzz around the film alive.