‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ trailer: Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi are entangled in a time-loop

On April 10, the makers of ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ finally released the trailer of the awaited film. Starring ‘Stree 2’ star Rajkummar Rao and ‘Baby John’ actress, Wamiqa Gabbi, the film promises to be a rollercoaster ride. While wedding festivities are utmost fun, what happens when one enters the trap of a time loop to with one ritual taking place again and again? The slated film hinges on the concept of this frustrating time loop as one constantly re-lives a particular day of their life. It follows the story of Ranjan and Titli who are going to enter matrimony only to find the Haldi ceremony taking place in a loop.

‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ is based in a small town with a tight-knit community. The intriguing trailer opens at a police station, where the officer tells Ranjan (Rajkummar) and Titli’s (Wamiqa) families to marry them off before they plan to elope. However, Titli’s father sets a condition for Ranjan- get a government job to marry his daughter. After religiously offering prayers and diligently working, Ranjan finally secures a government job.

Subsequently, the family decides their wedding date as the 30th of the month, sending Ranjan and Titli over the moon. The festivities take over in full throttle as the lovers can’t wait to exchange vows. However, a day before the wedding, time loops, making the day a nightmare for Ranjan. He wakes up on the 29th again and again. His family members and even Titli are oblivious to the loop and are enthusiastically fretting over the Haldi preparations.

Sharing the trailer on social media, the maker wrote, “Titli hai Ranjan ka pyaar. Par haldi par atka hai uska sansaar. Toh dekhne zaroor aaiyega inki kahaani with parivaar. Get ready for a bhasad wali shaadi where everything goes wrong…”

Talking about the film, director Karan Sharma teased the idea behind the concept. He previously said, “It’s a story dressed up in comedy, confusion, and a lot of heart. But at the same time, at its core, ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ is about self-reflection hidden within chaos. We’ve taken a unique and fun idea, but grounded it in relationships, family, and faith – the things that define all of us. It’s a film I want families to watch together.”

Apart from Rajkummar and Wamiqa, the film also stars Sanjay Mishra, Seema Pahwa, Zakir Hussain, Raghubir Yadav, Ishtiyak Khan, and Anubha Fatehpuria. Maddock has backed the title. ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ is going to hit theatres on May 9.