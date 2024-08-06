Vivek Agnihotri announces casting call for ‘The Delhi Files’

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the acclaimed director, has unveiled a major update regarding his next project, ‘The Delhi Files’. This film will be the final installment in his celebrated trilogy, following ‘The Tashkent Files’ and ‘The Kashmir Files’.

In a video posted on his social media, Vivek Agnihotri revealed that he is on the lookout for a new female lead for the film. The casting call is specifically targeting Indian actresses aged 18 to 25 who possess a solid command of Hindi. While the director mentioned a preference for candidates who can deliver their lines with precision and have a youthful, innocent appearance, he emphasized that talent and fit for the role are the top priorities. Bengali actresses are encouraged to apply, though the criteria are flexible for exceptional candidates.

Here’s a glimpse of the casting announcement video:

Agnihotri’s previous films have made waves for their narratives, sparking significant conversations across the country. With ‘The Delhi Files’, Agnihotri aims to continue this tradition, delving into another story along similar lines.

The director took a moment to thank fans for their support and praise for his earlier works, acknowledging the contributions of his cast.

For the new project, aspiring actresses interested in this opportunity are encouraged to apply and showcase their abilities, as they could become a pivotal part of this film.

Vivek Agnihotri’s announcement offers a promising opportunity for emerging talent in the film industry. With ‘The Delhi Files’ on the horizon, Agnihotri continues to explore narratives and historical themes that engage and provoke thought.