Robert Vadra alleges political witch hunt as he appears before ED in land grab case

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi’s husband and businessman Robert Vadra on Tuesday accused the Modi government of a political witch hunt after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned him in connection with a Gurugram land grab case. Vadra marched from his residence to the ED office following the summons today.

Speaking to reporters, Vadra said that whenever he speaks in favour of the country, the BJP-led central government unleashes its probe agencies to stop him.

“When I speak in favour of the country, I am stopped, Rahul is stopped from speaking in Parliament. The BJP is doing it. This is a political vendetta,” said Vadra.

He further stated that there is nothing in the case, adding whenever he speaks about joining politics, they (BJP) bring up old issues to divert the attention from real issues.

“People love me and want me to join politics… When I express my willingness to join politics, they bring up old issues to bring me down and divert from the real issues… There is nothing in the case,” he said.

The businessman claimed that he has been summoned 15 times in the last 20 years and questioned for several hours yet nothing was found.

“For the last 20 years, I have been summoned 15 times and interrogated for more than 10 hours every time. I have submitted 23,000 documents…,” he said.

Earlier on Monday, Robert Vadra had expressed his willingness to enter politics, saying he would take that step if the Congress party wants him in that role.

Vadra emphasised that his association with politics is only because he is a member of the Gandhi family but added that multiple parties have tried to pull him into political discussions to cause a distraction during polls.

“My association with politics is only because I am a member of the Gandhi family. But I will also say that in the last many years, many parties have used my name and always pulled me into politics by default because every time there’s an election, they remember my name. Every time they have an issue that they want to digress from, they remember my name,” Vadra had said.