Amidst Coronavirus scare, everything is at a halt. Film shootings and the castings have also come to a stand still since the lockdown was initiated. In the wake of all this, there has been a casting scam going through the industry.

Mr Lele’s director, Shashank Khaitan recently took to his Instagram handle to inform followers about a casting scam for his film that has been postponed.

Khaitan also revealed that an impostor named Nitesh Sharma, claiming to be a casting director, is asking actors for money and other favours for auditions.

He further clarified that it is false as no one by the said name worked for Dharma Productions, which was producing the Varun Dhawan film.

In his statement, Shashank Khaitan said, “URGENT – I have received many messages and emails from actors that someone, going by the name Nitesh Sharma Casting, is claiming to be a casting director for Dharma Productions and the film Mr Lele. He is asking for money for auditions and other favours. PLEASE NOTE THIS IS FALSE… No one by this name works for Dharma. Also we are not casting for Mr Lele, as the film is not happening at present.”

Sharing the statement on Instagram, the director wrote, “Please be aware of all such people claiming to be from Dharma Productions. Mr Lele is not happening right now. We are not casting for it. Please do not get scammed by such frauds. Please take care. Be safe (sic).”

This is not happening for the first time. A few weeks ago, an impostor duped actor Aanshh Arora with a role in the third installment of Salman Khan’s Tiger franchise. Hearing the same, Salman Khan had released a statement dismissing rumours stating that the actor is casting new actors for his upcoming films.

Coming back to Mr Lele, the film will be reuniting Varun Dhawan and Shashank Khaitan for the third time after Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

The first look poster of Varun Dhawan as Mr Lele was dropped in January. While Kiara Advani was supposed to initially play the female lead, Janhvi Kapoor has now been roped in for the same.

However, no other details about the film have been revealed officially.