Parineeti-Raghav wedding reception details are here

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha recently embarked on a new chapter of their lives, uniting in a picturesque destination wedding in Udaipur. With the warmth of close friends and family enveloping them, they embarked on their journey together as a married couple. Now, the stage is set for another celebration as Parineeti and Raghav prepare to host a wedding reception in Chandigarh on September 30.

Not stopping there, the couple plans to extend the joy to their friends from both the entertainment industry and politics with two additional receptions.

One reception will take place in Delhi, where politicians will gather to congratulate the newlyweds. The other reception will take place in Mumbai, where Parineeti’s friends from the entertainment world will come together to celebrate.

Adding to the list of festivities, the duo had previously organized a reception for their loved ones right after their Udaipur wedding. The event saw the presence of prominent figures, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, and former tennis player Sania Mirza, all coming together to bless the couple on their special day.

The Bollywood actress and the politician turned husband shared their wedding joy with the world. They posted a series of heartwarming photos posted on Instagram. In their first public announcement as a married couple, they wrote. “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time… So blessed to finally be Mr. and Mrs.!”

In this union of two distinct worlds, Parineeti and Raghav have found love and companionship. They are opening their arms to celebrate with their near and dear ones. The world eagerly anticipates more glimpses into their beautiful journey together.