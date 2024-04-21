Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate 17th wedding anniversary

Celebrating 17 years of love and togetherness, Bollywood power couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan marked their wedding anniversary in a heartwarming way, sharing a glimpse of their special day with the world. Taking to Instagram, the duo posted a tender moment captured alongside their adorable daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, sealing it with a single red heart emoji.

Their love story, a tale spun from the sets of “Dhoom 2”, blossomed into a lifelong commitment, despite having shared the screen previously in “Dhai Akshar Prem Ke” and “Kuch Naa Kaho.” The announcement of their engagement in January 2007, confirmed by Abhishek’s father, the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, set hearts aflutter.

On April 20, 2007, amid the traditional Hindu rituals of the Bunt community, Aishwarya Rai became Mrs. Bachchan in an intimate ceremony at the iconic Bachchan residence, Prateeksha, in Juhu, Mumbai.

Their union, often hailed as a supercouple in Indian media, was graced with the arrival of their darling daughter, Aaradhya, on November 16, 2011. Her arrival sparked a wave of curiosity and affection, earning her the endearing moniker “Beti B” as fans eagerly awaited her name, which the couple took their time to choose, adding to the anticipation and excitement surrounding her.

As the years unfolded, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s love only deepened, their bond strengthened by the joys and challenges of parenthood and the shared journey of life’s ups and downs. Their anniversary celebration not only marked a milestone in their own lives but also served as a reminder of the enduring power of love and commitment in a world often fraught with uncertainties.

The Instagram post also lays to rest the divorce rumors that have been circulating on social media, a topic about which the actors have remained notably silent.