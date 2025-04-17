India will be the No. 1 country by 2047: Shah

Exuding confidence, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said, “By the year 2047, India will become the number one country in the world.”

Inaugurating a dialogue titled “Self Empowerment through internal awakening”, organised by the Brahma Kumaris Sansthan for soldiers of the armed forces and other paramilitary forces here on Thursday, Shah said, “Our country has attained the status of the fifth-largest economy in the world after passing through tough phases and several hurdles over a period of 75 years.”

“I am confident that within the next few years, we will be the third-largest economy in the world,” the Union Home Minister said.

“We are working and marching ahead under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in such a way that by the time we celebrate the centenary of India’s Independence, India will not only be the largest economy but also hold the top position in other sectors as well,” Shah asserted.

Highlighting the role of the country’s security forces and soldiers in nation-building, the Union Home Minister said, “What the country has achieved over the last 77 years would not have been possible without their dedicated service, and the goals of the future cannot be met without their contribution.”

“It is our soldiers who lead tough lives, performing their duties amidst extreme hardships in temperatures ranging from minus 46 to plus 46 degrees Celsius, often without adequate sleep, water, or basic supplies. They sacrifice the golden phase of their lives serving in the scorching deserts and the icy terrains of the Himalayas,” he said.

Prolonged periods of such tough duty often have adverse effects, including fatigue and depression, he said.

Shah further said: “It is a matter of satisfaction that institutions like the Brahma Kumaris Mission have been working tirelessly to address these worrisome effects and help rejuvenate affected individuals through their yoga-based concept of internal awakening.”

The Brahma Kumaris Sansthan has been successfully doing this for the armed forces and paramilitary forces for the past 25 years.

“I express my gratitude and thanks to the institution for its great service to humanity,” Shah said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma also praised the mission of serving humanity and the spiritual upliftment of individuals, which has been led by the Brahma Kumaris institution and the Brahmakumari Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya.

BJP state president Madan Rathore, senior officers from the army, state, and central governments were also present.