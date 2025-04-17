Dawoodi Bohra delegation calls on PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Waqf Amendment Act

A delegation from the Dawoodi Bohra community met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Thursday.

During their meeting with the Prime Minister, they discussed a wide range of issues.

Advertisement

“Had a wonderful meeting with members of the Dawoodi Bohra community. We talked about a wide range of issues during the interaction,” the Prime Minister wrote on X after the delegation met him.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister, along with his post, also shared the photographs of his meeting with the delegation of the Dawoodi Bohra community.

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju was also present.

Meanwhile, Rijiju said the delegation from the Dawoodi Bohra community met the Prime Minister to express their gratitude for the Waqf Amendment Act.

“Dawoodi Bohra Community met Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji to express their heartfelt gratitude for the Waqf Amendment Act, fulfilling a long-pending demand. Their trust in the Prime Minister’s vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas was deeply moving,” he wrote on X.