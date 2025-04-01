Raghav Chadha calls for judicial reforms, bats for transparency in judge’s appointment

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha on Tuesday raised concerns over recent developments in the judiciary and called for urgent reforms in the judiciary system during his adress in the Rajya Sabha.

His comments came in the backdrop of Justice Yashwant Varma controversy, which has ignited a debate in the political circles and calls are now being made to reform the collegium system.

While highlighting the importance of judicial integrity, Raghav Chadha stated, “The people of India consider courts as temples of justice. When a common citizen approaches the judiciary, they do so with full faith that justice will be served.”

Chadha stressed that while the judiciary has historically reinforced public trust, recent incidents have raised concerns, making judicial reforms imperative.

Pointing out the persistent shortcomings in the collegium system and cited reports from the Law Commission, he recalled the attempts to establish a National Judicial Appointment Commission (NJAC).

“The collegium system has often been criticized for its lack of transparency and public oversight. To restore public confidence, we must adopt an independent and transparent selection process based on seniority, merit, and integrity,” he said.

He also expressed concern over the trend of retired judges being appointed to administrative or executive positions by the government. He warned that such practices could lead to conflicts of interest and compromise judicial independence.