Diljit shares never-before-seen Chamkila footage on film’s anniversary!

Diljit Dosanjh has shared a special treat to celebrate the one-year anniversary of ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’. The actor and singer, who brought the iconic Punjabi rockstar to life in the biographical film, took to Instagram to post never-before-seen footage from the movie.

This hidden gem showcases Diljit alongside Parineeti Chopra, who played his wife in the film, sharing a spontaneous musical moment that didn’t make it into the final cut.

The video, which looks to be a behind-the-scenes clip from the set, features the two stars harmonizing to a song. It’s a raw, unscripted moment that perfectly captures the chemistry between the actors, offering fans a glimpse into their off-screen connection.

In a playful gesture, Diljit added a caption in both Punjabi and English, saying, “Kai Akhadey Shoot Kitey c Film Lai.. Kush Montages Type v Shoot Kitey c @imtiazaliofficial Sir Ne.. Ona Vichon Ek Akhadey Da Scene Kai Vaar Odan Hee Boli Jande C..”

He also added a personal touch, writing, “Just For Reactions.. Galti Falti Maaf Kareo. Chamkila Forever!!! Gratitude and love on one year of Amar Singh Chamkila on @netflix_in.”

The surprise didn’t stop there. Director Imtiaz Ali, who helmed the film, also shared the video on his Instagram Stories with a cheeky note, “This was not used in the film :)” adding to the excitement of fans.

Parineeti Chopra, who has been active on social media, reposted the video and reminisced fondly, calling it “My favorite akhada. Completely impromptu. Unseen in Chamkila.”

For those who may not be familiar, ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ tells the untold story of the legendary singer who rose to fame in the 1980s. Chamkila, known for his unapologetic lyrics and rebellious spirit, became the voice of the masses but made plenty of enemies along the way. His success was cut short when he was tragically murdered at the age of 27, leaving behind a legacy that still resonates today.

The film, released last year on Netflix, dives deep into his rise from humble beginnings to superstardom, exploring both his music and his turbulent life.