Parineeti-Raghav wedding guest list

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s highly anticipated wedding in Udaipur has been making headlines, drawing the attention of fans and the media alike. As the excitement builds and everyone eagerly awaits updates on the upcoming nuptials, here’s a glimpse into the guest list for the wedding.

The guest list for this grand wedding boasts a distinguished assembly of personalities, extending from the realm of politics to other notable spheres. Among the notable attendees are prominent political figures, including Delhi’s Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab’s Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, Rajasthan’s Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot, and Chhattisgarh’s Chief Minister, Bhupesh Baghel. Adding to the political presence are Delhi’s Minister, Atishi, and Delhi’s Minister, Saurabh Bharadwaj.

Family and friends to attend:

In addition to these dignitaries, family members and close friends from both sides will grace the celebration with their presence. Security measures are stringent, with a warm and welcoming touch. Each guest arriving at Udaipur airport has received a bouquet of roses. Following this warm reception, they are transported to the venue by boat, adding a touch of charm to the proceedings.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to extend her heartfelt wishes to the bride-to-be. Many have seen her post as a gesture of support as Parineeti embarks on this new chapter in her life with Raghav.

Priyanka’s good wishes shine brightly. But it’s worth noting that the Jonas Brothers, comprising her husband Nick Jonas and his brothers, are currently on tour. Their relentless schedule has kept them occupied, performing across the United States and Canada for the past month. This hectic tour schedule suggests that Nick Jonas may not be able to attend the wedding.

The much-anticipated wedding of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha is drawing near. The guest list for this auspicious occasion mirrors a harmonious blend of political influence and personal relationships. Despite the Jonas Brothers’ busy tour, the festivities are sure to be memorable.