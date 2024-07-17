Raghav Juyal celebrates ‘Kill’ success, praises SRK and Aryan Khan

Karan Johar and Guneet Monga’s actioner, ‘Kill,’ has been making all the right waves with its high-octane action sequences and gripping narrative. Raghav Juyal, who played the antagonist opposite Lakshya, is currently basking in the film’s success after shooting the action sequences following a knee surgery. In a recent interview, the actor praised Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s nature, comparing him to Bollywood’s Badshah.

In the interview with Instant Bollywood, Raghav spoke about Aryan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Comparing Aryan’s nature to that of SRK, Raghav said, “Aryan is very cultured. He also has the same habit as his father; if you are at his house, he will come and drop you till the gate.”

Raghav revealed that both he and Lakshya received invitation to SRK’s birthday bash, where they partied until 7:00 AM, a cherished memory for him. Praising King Khan’s hospitality, Raghav said, “Shah Rukh sir makes sure that everyone feels special. If there are 100 people in the room, he can make them all feel special—such is his aura.”

Advertisement

Recalling the day, the dancer and actor shared that he wanted to be the one to see off the ‘Jawan’ star, making sure to stay until SRK left, no matter how late it was. The ‘Kill’ hero made up his mind to accompany SRK to his car, calling it the best moment of his life. Netizens will surely relate to Raghav’s sentiment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies)

In the interview, Raghav Juyal also expressed his determination to seize the opportunity with ‘Kill’ and deliver his best despite his recent knee surgery. With his skills in dance, perfecting stunts came easily, aided by medical experts. Reflecting on this, he commented, “When I was offered the role of the villain in ‘Kill,’ I saw it as a golden opportunity to push my boundaries and explore new dimensions as an actor.” Despite being advised by his doctors to take it easy for six months post-surgery, the actor couldn’t pass on the incredible opportunity. “I knew it would be a challenge, but I was determined to prove that I could overcome any obstacle.”

In recent developments, ‘Kill’ will have a Hollywood remake backed by ‘John Wick’ director Chad Stahelski.