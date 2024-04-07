When is Siddharth and Aditi’s wedding? The actor responds

Actor Siddharth recently opened up about his engagement to actress Aditi Rao Hydari, shedding light on the secrecy surrounding their special moment. The couple exchanged rings on March 27, surprising many as they had kept the news under wraps until afterward, prompting rumors of a hush-hush wedding, and Siddharth clarified that while their engagement was private, it wasn’t a secret, emphasizing the distinction between the two.

Addressing queries about the timeline of Aditi’s acceptance of his proposal, Siddharth humorously brushed them off, stating that the crucial factor was her saying “yes.” He quipped, “The duration it took for her to say yes shouldn’t be probed. What matters is the outcome: a positive response or a negative one. Fortunately, I succeeded.” As for the wedding date, Siddharth revealed that it would be determined by their families’ elders, emphasizing that it’s a significant lifelong commitment rather than a mere event to be scheduled like a film shoot.

Switching gears to their professional endeavors, Siddharth is gearing up for the release of Shankar’s much-anticipated film “Indian 2,” alongside stalwarts like Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, and Rakul Preet Singh. The project, which commenced filming in 2019, is nearing completion, promising an exciting cinematic experience for audiences.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Aditi is set to dazzle viewers in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut web series “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar,” slated for release on Netflix on May 1. Additionally, she has her plate full with film projects like “Gandhi Talks” and “Lioness,” showcasing her versatility as an actress across various mediums.

With their personal and professional lives flourishing, Siddharth and Aditi are undoubtedly poised for exciting journeys ahead, both on and off the screen. As they navigate through the joys of love and the challenges of their craft, fans eagerly anticipate witnessing their continued success and happiness unfold.