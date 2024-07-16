Abhishek Bachchan to play antagonist in SRK’s ‘King’; Big B confirms

After successful on-screen collaborations in Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna and Happy New Year, SRK and Jr. Bachchan are all set to share the screen again in Sidharth Anand and Sujoy Ghosh’s King. Amitabh Bachchan has confirmed that Abhishek is gearing up to play the antagonist in the upcoming film, taking it a notch higher. Suhana Khan will be making her theatrical debut with this slated film.

Sharing a post on X that reveals the Dhoom actor’s involvement in King, Big B confirmed the news. The post features the caption, “Those who have seen Abhishek Sir in Breathe into the Shadows, Raavan, and BB will know what level of performance he can deliver in a negative role.” Amitabh Bachchan added, “All the best, Abhishek… It is TIME!!!”

all the best Abhishek .. It is TIME !!! https://t.co/LI6F7gZ1b0 Advertisement — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 16, 2024

According to a report by Peeping Moon, a source close to the development revealed that King will present Abhishek in a completely negative role for the first time in such a large-scale commercial movie. The source affirmed that Jr. Bachchan is sure to make a significant impact with his performance.

It was also revealed that Abhishek was initially taken aback when offered this role, but he accepted it without hesitation, intrigued by the depth of his character. “It’s a special role, and Siddharth Anand has grand plans to present Abhishek in a way audiences have never seen before.”

While SRK’s role remains under wraps, Suhana Khan will portray a young girl coming to terms with a life-altering situation. This upcoming film will be her first theatrical project following her debut in Zoya Akhtar’s Archies on Netflix.

Previously, Pinkvilla reported that a source close to the production informed them that Anand and Ghosh have been in constant touch with Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan, holding multiple meetings between October 2023 and February 2024. While Sujoy is meticulously developing the script with Sidharth and SRK, the design of the power-packed action sequences rests entirely on Pathaan director Siddharth Anand.

While Abhishek last appeared in R Balki’s Ghoomer, Shah Rukh Khan had a stellar 2023 with three blockbuster releases: Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki.