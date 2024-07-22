Tabu reveals why she and SRK have never done a complete film together

Tabu and Shah Rukh Khan have long been cherished stars in the Hindi film industry. Despite their enduring presence in Bollywood, it’s surprising that they’ve never starred together in a full-length film, despite sharing cameos in each other’s movies. Tabu, currently gearing up for her upcoming release ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha,’ recently addressed fans’ curiosity about their on-screen pairing.

In a recent interview with Galatta India, the ‘Haider’ actress remarked, “I am not a producer, director, or scriptwriter; I don’t dictate who Shah Rukh Khan works with or what films are made or offered to me next. I can only choose from what’s presented to me.” She acknowledged turning down roles in films, speculating that Shah Rukh has likely done the same. However, she clarified that their paths simply haven’t crossed for a joint project yet, adding, “I respect that many people want to see us together, and I won’t dismiss that.”

Tabu and Shah Rukh Khan have shared brief moments on screen before. They first appeared together in a cameo in the 2002 film ‘Saathiya,’ starring Rani Mukherjee and Vivek Oberoi. Tabu also made a fleeting appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Main Hoon Na,’ directed by Farah Khan, where she played a teacher observing his character’s dance.

Additionally, in 2005, Tabu appeared alongside Kay Kay Menon, Bhumika Chawla, Celina Jaitly, and Jimmy Shergill in ‘Silsiilay,’ with Shah Rukh Khan serving as the narrator. Finally, Tabu featured in the star-studded song ‘Deewangi Deewangi’ from Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Om Shanti Om,’ alongside Deepika Padukone and Arjun Rampal.

While Tabu readies for her upcoming film, Shah Rukh Khan, last seen in ‘Dunki,’ is currently preparing for his next venture, ‘King.’