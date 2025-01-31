Naseeruddin Shah slams Bollywood’s ‘sickening’ obsession with toxic masculinity

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, known for his outspoken views and remarkable performances, has once again voiced his concerns about the current state of the Hindi film industry.

Speaking at the Kerala Literature Festival, he expressed disappointment over the growing trend of films that glorify toxic masculinity and undermine women.

During a conversation with actor Parvathy, Naseeruddin Shah was asked about the portrayal of hyper-masculinity in mainstream cinema. Without hesitation, he criticized the trend, calling such films “sickening.”

He pointed out how these movies not only celebrate a skewed version of masculinity but also diminish the role and dignity of women.

“The popularity of these films says a lot about our society,” he remarked. “I don’t know if it’s a reflection of reality or simply the fantasies people harbor. But the way such movies feed into the secret prejudices of men who inherently look down upon women is frightening. The overwhelming approval these films receive is concerning, and it does explain why horrific crimes against women still persist.”

Shah also spoke candidly about his own career choices, admitting that he has worked in films purely for financial reasons.

“I have done some projects just for the money. There’s no shame in that—we all work to earn a living. But yes, I do regret some of those choices,” he said. However, he added that audiences tend to remember an actor’s best work rather than their missteps.

The seasoned actor continues to stay active in the industry. In 2024, he received widespread praise for his role in ‘IC 814’. He was last seen in ‘Fateh’ alongside Sonu Sood, and his upcoming project ‘Ul Jalool Ishq’ is already generating interest.