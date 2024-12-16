Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah reunite to celebrate Shyam Benegal’s 90th birthday

Veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal celebrated his 90th birthday on December 14, and the occasion brought together two icons of Indian cinema, Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah.

Taking to Instagram, Shabana Azmi shared a warm photo featuring the trio, captioning it, “On #ShyamBenegal’s 90th birthday with my co-actor of many films and my favourite actor Naseeruddin Shah. Why aren’t more people casting us together?”

Shyam Benegal, a trailblazer of Indian parallel cinema, is revered as one of the greatest filmmakers of the post-1970s era. Known for his thought-provoking storytelling, Benegal’s works have shaped the landscape of Indian cinema.

Shabana Azmi, who made her debut in Benegal’s critically acclaimed ‘Ankur’, has a deep connection with the director. The film not only marked the beginning of her illustrious career but also earned her the National Award for Best Actress.

The collaboration between Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah in the 1980s remains a golden chapter in Indian cinema. Together, they brought life to several groundbreaking films, including ‘Manthan’, ‘Paar’, ‘Sparsh’, ‘Mandi’, ‘Junoon’, and ‘Libaas’. These films, rooted in realism, were instrumental in defining the parallel cinema movement.

In a recent interview, Shabana fondly reminisced about her work with Naseeruddin Shah, calling him her favorite co-star. “I have worked with a lot of actors, but what I received from Naseer… that is something I miss. I want somebody to cast him and me together!” she shared.

Fans and cinema enthusiasts have echoed her sentiment, expressing their desire to see the two powerhouse performers reunite on screen.