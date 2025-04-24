Army soldier martyred in gunfight with terrorists in J&K’s Udhampur

An Army soldier was killed on Thursday during a gunfight with terrorists in the Basantgarh area of the Udhampur district.

The soldier was injured during an exchange of fire with a group of terrorists and later succumbed to his wounds in the hospital.

The Army, CRPF and J&K Police had launched an anti-terror operation in the area following intelligence inputs of the presence of terrorists.

Giving details, the White Knight Corps of the Indian Army wrote on X; “Based on specific intelligence, a joint operation with @JmuKmrPolice was launched today in Basantgarh, Udhampur. Contact was established and a fierce firefight ensued. One of our Bravehearts sustained grievous injuries in the initial exchange and later succumbed despite best medical efforts”.

Pakistani terrorists have reportedly been hiding in the forest area of Basantgarh. They managed to escape after a brief encounter a few days ago.

Meanwhile, Indian Army has launched a joint search operation with the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police in Lasana forest area of the Poonch district to nab the hiding terrorists.