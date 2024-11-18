When Madhuri Dixit went blank during a scene with Naseeruddin Shah

Actress Madhuri Dixit had once opened up about an unforgettable moment from her illustrious career involving veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah.

Reflecting on their collaboration, Madhuri revealed how Shah’s extraordinary natural acting left her momentarily stunned during a scene, causing her to forget her lines. A resurfaced video shows the “Dhak Dhak” girl recounting this experience from the 1996 film “Rajkumar.”

In the video, the ‘Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam’ actress, can be heard saying, “When I shot my first scene with him, in the very first scene when he started talking, he is such a good actor. He started talking so naturally that I forgot my lines. For one, two minutes, I went blank. Then, of course, we picked it up, but he has done an incredible job in this film. He has two shades in the film, contrasting completely opposite personalities. He is brilliant in the film.”

“Rajkumar”, a 1996 historical fantasy directed by Pankaj Parashar, also featured Anil Kapoor in the titular role. Naseeruddin Shah portrayed the dual roles of Man Singh and Surjan Singh.

Madhuri and Naseeruddin Shah have also shared the screen in films like “Tridev” and “Gaja Gamini.” In 2014, they reunited in Abhishek Chaubey’s black comedy “Dedh Ishqiya.” Produced by Raman Maroo and Vishal Bhardwaj, “Dedh Ishqiya” was the sequel to the 2010 film Ishqiya and featured Shah as Ifthekhar Hussain, while Madhuri played Begum Para.

Meanwhile, Madhuri is basking in the success of her latest release, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.” Directed by Anees Bazmee, the horror-comedy stars Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Sanjay Mishra, Triptii Dimri, and Rajpal Yadav. The film, which released on November 1, has become Kartik’s fastest project to cross the Rs 150-crore mark. The film was released on November 1, clashing with Rohit Shetty’s star-studded “Singham Again” at the box office.