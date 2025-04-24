Gautam Gambhir receives threat email, police probe on

Former MP Gautam Gambhir, the head coach of the India men’s cricket team, has received emails threatening to kill him, Delhi Police said on Thursday, adding that a probe into the matter has been launched.

“We have been informed about an alleged threat mail received on an email ID associated with Gautam Gambhir. The matter is being investigated,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) M Harsha Vardhan said in a statement.

“Gautam Gambhir is already a Delhi Police protected, and we do not comment on specific security arrangements,” he added.

Gambhir, a former BJP MP, reportedly received two threat mails reading “I KILL YOU” from a sender identifying as “ISIS Kashmir”, police sources said.

This isn’t the first time that Gambhir has been threatened. In 2022, he received similar threats, prompting the authorities to tighten his security measures.